News To Go: December 21, 2023
Iran has hanged a woman convicted of murdering her husband, whom she married while still a child, defying British pressure for her to be pardoned.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former NBA G League player allegedly admitted to fatally strangling a woman whose remains were found earlier this month near Las Vegas, according to court records obtained Wednesday. Chance Comanche, 27, was taken into custody last week in Sacramento, California, where he described for Las Vegas detectives the alleged murder of Marayna Rodgers, 23, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department affidavit. “I cannot comment on the substance of any statements made to la
Speaking out for the first time, the son of a wealthy Pennsylvania dentist who murdered his own wife on an African vacation -- and then tried to cover it up -- says he didn't believe his father, Larry Rudolph, could do such a thing until he saw "horrifying" photos from the scene and heard soul-crushing testimony at trial last year. In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Julian Rudolph said his father now calls him from federal prison, where he's serving a life sentence, but Julian "very rarely" picks up, unable to forgive the man convicted of fatally shooting Bianca Rudolph in 2016 so he could collect nearly $5 million in life insurance and live freely with his longtime mistress. Julian and his sister, AnaBianca, have been trying to recover millions of dollars they believe their father took from them after their mother's death.
B.C. has recorded its largest period of interprovincial migration losses in 20 years, with more than 12,800 people moving elsewhere in Canada since July 2022, according to Statistics Canada.It's the first time in a decade B.C. has seen 15 months in a row of more people moving out-of-province than it gains — and most are moving to Alberta in the exodus, StatsCan said Tuesday.From July to September 2023, B.C. lost net 4,634 people to other provinces, its second-greatest quarterly dip since 2004.Th
Doctors who have been treating released hostages confirmed some suffered violent sexual assaults while they were held captive in Gaza.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about the moment on the latest episode of his podcast, 'New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce'
“WOMEN — you have to stop leaving negative comments on other women’s pages,” one fan posted on Brittany Mahomes’ Instagram.
The Spaniard is reportedly earning upwards of £450million from the move.
Jason Kelce took full responsibility for a false-start penalty that ended up costing the Eagles four points.
This is the most L.A. thing you could possibly imagine.
Brianna Ghey, 16, was stabbed to death in a ‘frenzied and ferocious’ attack with a hunting knife.
FBI agents say Suren Seetal, 36, was ambushed at a Miramar warehouse.
Cameras caught the Chiefs tight end and the Patriots head coach talking after their Week 15 game. Here's what was said between the two.
Roger Dale Parham was believed by the FBI to be on the run and headed to Mexico when he failed to show up in court on 1998 rape charges
Jalen Hurts opened some eyes with his questions surrounding the Eagles' "commitment." He has the support of his center, veteran Jason Kelce.
Looks like it’s time for “Deflategate” Round 2.
Prince Harry has revealed that he and wife Meghan Markle have continued a Windsor family tradition during Christmas with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
(Bloomberg) -- The death toll from China’s worst earthquake since 2014 rose to more than 130 as the government sent a top official to oversee recovery efforts.Most Read from BloombergVilified Zero-Day Options Blamed by Traders for S&P DeclineThe Hedge Fund Traders Dominating a Massive Bet on BondsCitigroup Is Exiting Distressed Debt Trading Trump Barred From Colorado Ballot in Unprecedented RulingOnce Africa’s Richest Woman, Dos Santos Has $734 Million of Assets FrozenSome 113 people were killed
Mustafa Ozer/GettyA Turkish man whose girlfriend plunged 100 feet off a ledge to her death during a marriage proposal has been arrested after authorities found evidence of a scuffle before the fatal fall, according to a Wednesday report from the Turkish daily newspaper BirGün. Nizamettin Gursu was taken into custody five months after his 39-year-old girlfriend, Yesim Demir, fell in Canakkale, Turkey. The New York Post reported that Gursu told police in July that Demir accepted his proposal, but
The boy was reported missing from Wichita, Kansas, officials say.