News To Go: December 23, 2023
A school in eastern P.E.I. is providing counselling and support this week after the loss of a teenager from the area. Tyson MacDonald's death and news of the first-degree murder charges laid against two young people as a result have hit the Island hard. That's especially the case in Montague, where he was a Grade 12 student."Our hearts are heavy with the news of Tyson's passing," an online post from Montague Regional High School said on Thursday. "This is a loss for our school family and our dee
Russian officials and orthodox activists have called for legal repercussions, highlighting Russia's increasingly conservative turn under Putin.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a pre-Christmas holiday to Costa Rica with their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and the royals looked so close in photos revealed from the trip
CALGARY — Canada has released its 25-player roster for the 2023 Spengler Cup. The team features several players with NHL experience, including forwards Colton Sceviour and Chris DiDomenico, defencemen Jordie Benn, Ty Smith and Nathan Beaulieu, and goalie Aaron Dell. Hockey Canada made the announcement on Friday. Veteran NHL coach Bruce Boudreau will make his international coaching debut as head coach. The Spengler Cup will run from Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland. Canada is in a group with host
Hend Bustami was sentenced to 15-years-to-life for stabbing her mother to death, a month after making headlines for another arrest
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Mike Williams died from a rare form of sepsis related to dental health problems, according to a medical examiner's report released Friday. Williams, 36, died Sept. 12 after being hospitalized following a construction accident while working as an electrician. The wide receiver played four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was drafted out of Syracuse in 2010. His best season was as a rookie when he led the team with 11 touchdowns and had 964 receiv
Police say the death of a Kamloops, B.C., man is now being investigated as a homicide. The body of Mark Hoffman was found near Inks Lake, about 16 kilometres southwest of Kamloops.The death was initially reported on Monday. RCMP said Thursday they have confirmed the exact location of the homicide as a spot within the Logan Lake Community Forest west of Highway 5 off Inks Lake Road.RCMP also released a photo of Hoffman and his dog. The RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit, which is leading
Wwhat does this grande dame of the stick and ba' game make of the current state of pro golf?
Russian soldiers in occupied Kherson Oblast murdered a child right in front of his family, Kherson regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in an interview to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne on Dec. 22.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlie Sheen’s neighbor was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu, California, home this week, authorities said. Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday. She was also taken into custody for force likely to create bodily injury and burglary. Authorities arrived at the residence Wednesday afternoon after receiving a battery-disturbance call. Schrock, 47, was
The Virginia man sex trafficked the teen and a missing 17-year-old, feds say.
Minor was a two-sport star at Oklahoma and was chosen in both the MLB and NBA drafts in 1996.
Six plaintiffs are suing religious group the Fellowship of Friends, founder Robert Earl Burton and an award-winning winery, alleging gender violence and human trafficking.
Maya Chappell’s mother was also jailed for nine years for allowing the death of a child after the judge said she ‘failed to protect’ her daughter.
Aaron Rodgers’ rift with his family — including his younger brother Jordan Rodgers — dates back to at least 2014
IROQUOIS FALLS, Ont. — Police in a northern Ontario town are investigating an alleged homicide at a long-term care home after a 98-year-old resident's death. Ontario Provincial Police in Iroquois Falls say they responded to a call for a death at a long-term care home on Wednesday night. Police say they believe the person died after an interaction between two other tenants of the nursing home. Investigators did not provide further details on the interaction. They also did not provide further deta
Police said the Ohio parent got on the bus and attacked the driver as kids were getting off.
With the Spurs in Chicago to play the Bulls, NBA No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama got to meet NHL top pick Connor Bedard.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco jury on Friday found a homeless man not guilty after being accused of using a metal pipe to beat a businessman who suffered a broken jaw, fractured skull and traumatic brain injury in an attack caught on video that fueled debate about crime and homelessness in the city. Garret Doty, 25, was charged with three assault and battery charges for the April 5 beating of Don Carmignani. Doty pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors said Doty beat Carmignani in an act of reven
A jilted husband who tried to murder his estranged wife outside a family court ahead of their divorce hearing 'to teach her a lesson' has been jailed for 24 years. Asim Abdulrasul, 47, repeatedly stabbed Wafae Khatab during the frenzied broad daylight attack after ambushing her outside Birmingham Civil & Family Justice Centre. A court heard the 'controlling' thug chased his ex through the busy city centre before knifing her in the head in front of horrified commuters and shoppers last August. The attack, which only lasted six seconds, was ended when brave members of the public rushed to Wafae's aid and dragged her to safety into a café. Jurors were told after being arrested Abdulrasul laughed and told police: "I did it to teach her a lesson". Abdulrasul, of Coventry, denied attempted murder, possessing a knife and coercive and controlling behaviour but was found guilty following a trial in July. He was jailed for 24 years at Birmingham Crown Court last Friday (15/12). Sentencing, Judge Heidi Kubic said: "On 16 August last year you attempted to murder Wafae Khatab in broad day light in the centre of this city. "People were on their way to work. "At the time you were consumed with embittered rage because Mrs Khatab had rejected you as a husband and left you some three years ago. "You were only prevented from succeeding in this outrageous and frenzied attack by the brave actions of two members of the public. "You controlled what she wore and who she socialised with. On August 17, 2019 you saw her speaking with a male co worker at your then place of work. "As a result of that you assaulted her, telling her that she would die, here in the UK, and threatened to send her head back to her family in Morocco in a box. "She was terrified of you and two days later when she rejected your sexual advances you assaulted her, slapping and kicking her to the abdomen." The judge said the victim had fled to a woman's refuge, even leaving her shoes behind and she had taken a non molestation order out against the defendant. She added: "You no longer knew where she lived and you then launched a smear campaign on the Internet causing enormous embarrassment for her and her parents in Morocco." Referring to the attack, she said: "CCTV footage clearly shows that from the moment you caught up with her you delivered seven or eight blows towards her head with the knife within just six seconds. "In just six seconds you managed to inflict serious injuries." Michael Williams, prosecuting, said the pair had met online in 2015 when Wafae was living in Morocco and Abdulrasul in Coventry. They married in Morocco and came back to the UK in 2018. The court heard he wanted to start a family immediately but she had difficulty in conceiving a child. During the relationship Abdulrasul had been violent towards her and in 2021 she started divorce proceedings, which he had contested. She subsequently began a relationship with another man and fell pregnant. On the morning of August 16 last year there was an arrangement for them to go to the family courts in Birmingham city centre for the divorce settlement. Mr Williams said CCTV captured Abdulrasul hanging around near the courts "waiting 40 minutes to attack Mrs Khatab before she went in." He added: "He started to make his move. She spotted him and knew immediately she was in danger, turns back and walks along Temple Row. "It was 9.45am and that everybody was going about their business as you would expect. "Mrs Khatab walks towards Broad Street and she is then chased by the defendant. "He catches up with her and you see the knife in his hand. "You see the ferocity of the attack upon her which only ended because people bravely intervened. "Mrs Khatab was pulled into a cafe by the shop owner and the door was held shut by him and another." Mr Williams said other members of the public had thrown tables and an advertising sign at Abdulrasul causing him to drop his knife. He said the defendant then picked up the blade and walked off and the emergency services were called. Mr Williams said at one point Abdulrasul tried to get on to a flat bed van but was stopped before being eventually arrested by armed police. The victim, who was taken to the Queen Elizabeth hospital, had been stabbed twice to her head and once to the right side of her face. She also had two deeper wounds to her left upper arm and wrist caused by her trying to defend herself. Islam Khan, defending, said Abdulrasul had come to the UK as a refugee after fleeing the civil war in Sudan, became a British citizen in 2012 and had been brought up by his mother. He told the court his client had worked at various warehouses and as a taxi driver and was 'deeply sorry and remorseful' for what he had done.