News To Go: December 8, 2024

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
One punch, two seconds. Bare-knuckle fighter Justin Watson wastes no time for the win
DULUTH — American featherweight Justin Watson scored a two-second knockout in a bare-knuckle bout Friday, flooring Cole Ferrell with one punch at BKFC 69.
- The Hockey News - Buffalo Sabres
Sabres Tough Guy & Utah Defender Have Epic Fight
This Sabres forward had a big fight with this Utah Hockey Club defenseman.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Ex-Oilers Goalie Makes Debut With New Team
One former Edmonton Oilers goalie made their season debut on Friday night.
- BuzzFeed
This Virginia City Asked People To Name Their Snowplows, And What They Came Up With Is Gold
Saline Dion is A++++.
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Ex-Flyers Enforcer Placed On Waivers For Contract Termination
This former Flyers forward is set to be placed on waivers for the purposes of contract termination.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Forgotten Ex-Oilers Forward Chosen For Russian Tournament
This former Edmonton Oilers forward will be playing on the KHL World Team.
- People
Marcus Jordan and Nicole Murphy Get Cozy in Miami Months After the Death of Her Partner Warren Braithwaite
The son of Michael Jordan and the ex-wife of Eddie Murphy were spotted attending a celebrity golf tournament together
- Elle
Why Travis Kelce Is Missing Taylor Swift’s Last Eras Tour Shows
Taylor Swift performed her Eras Tour shows in Vancouver, Canada, and Travis Kelce was not in the audience because he has a game against the Los Angeles Rams.
- People
Serena Williams Shows Off New Look in Miami as Fans React to Video of Her Dancing: ‘She Is Feeling It!’
The retired tennis legend recently revealed she is training to complete a half-marathon by 2025
- FTW Outdoors
Did a Juan Soto-to-Mets contract offer leak from Carlos Mendoza's son on TikTok?
As the baseball world waits for news on where Juan Soto will sign, fans are holding on to clues wherever they can possibly get them. One unlikely but potential source is the comments of a post on TikTok. But while others have remained fairly tight-lipped during the free…
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Former Canadiens Goaltender Keeps Making A Difference
Former Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen never forgot where he came from.
- The Canadian Press
An Oregon win, a Clemson upset, and 'now what?' for Alabama in the College Football Playoff
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Undefeated Oregon pulled off the expected and grabbed the top spot in the College Football Playoff. Underdog Clemson pulled off a last-second stunner and stole one of the last ones.
- MMA Junkie
UFC 310: Champ Merab Dvalishvili restrained, Dennis Buzukja punches fan in wild altercation
UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili was a part of another UFC 310 fight week incident, this time with teammate and UFC fighter Dennis Buzukja, who punched a fan. Following former champion Aljamain Sterling's unanimous decision loss to Movsar Evloev, Dvalish
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
Jacob Trouba Will Reportedly Not Practice For Roster Management Reasons
A move for the Rangers to cut ties with Jacob Trouba seems imminent.
- The Canadian Press
NFL fines Jaguars' Engram after he defended QB Lawrence following season-ending hit
The NFL fined Jacksonville tight end Evan Engram for a late hit after he defended Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, among Week 13 fines announced Saturday.
- The Canadian Press
Hall of Famer Randy Moss is stepping away from ESPN for an extended time to deal with health issue
Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss is stepping away from his ESPN analyst role for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge, the network said in a statement.
- The Hockey News
Easton Cowan Unofficially Breaks Doug Gilmour's OHL Point Record; London Knights Win Streak Halted By Oshawa
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect unofficially holds the record for the longest regular-season point streak in OHL history but suffered an injury in London's 5-3 loss to Oshawa Friday night
- The Hockey News - New York Rangers
Igor Shesterkin Reportedly Signs Historic Contract Extension With Rangers
Igor Shesterkin is set to become the highest paid goalie in NHL history.
- The Canadian Press
NFL ends investigation into sexual assault allegations against Browns QB Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND (AP) — The NFL has closed an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is ending the season on injured reserve for the second year in a row.
- The Hockey News - Buffalo Sabres
Former Sabres Star Gets Bad Injury News
This former Sabres forward will be missing some time.