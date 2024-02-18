News To Go: February 18, 2024
Costco's current CFO, Richard Galanti, has been at the company for nearly 40 years and will be replaced on March 15. Customers are seriously sounding off about Galanti's replacement and how it could be bad news.
A Canadian father is shell shocked after learning his 24-year-old daughter was killed in Scotland and her boyfriend has been charged with murder.According to Scottish police, Claire Leveque was killed in the Sandness area of the Shetland Islands, a remote archipelago in the northern United Kingdom. It has a population of roughly 23,000."This is the sickest thing you could possibly imagine," said father Clint Leveque.Claire is originally from Westlock, Alta., a small community approximately 90 ki
Why in the world do voters with a deep sense of faith keep showing support for Donald Trump, a man with a growing list of public sins?
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyAlexei Navalny, the most formidable critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his corrupt circles, who survived a poisoning and endured brutal persecution for years, died in the “Polar Wolf” Arctic penal colony. The Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District claimed that Navalny “felt unwell” after he went on a walk and “almost immediately lost consciousness.” Prison officials said that a resuscitation
Mary Trump, the former president's niece, called the penalty in the New York business fraud case "the end of my grandfather’s legacy."
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesAfter the death of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, one voice in the Republican wilderness is demonstrating moral clarity; she is condemning both Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (for coddling said strongman). And her name is Nikki Haley.Responding to Navalny’s death, Haley tweeted: “Putin did this. The same Putin who Donald Trump praises and defends. The same Trump who said: ‘In all fairness to Putin, you’re sayin
"A crooked New York state judge... has just fined me $355 Million based on nothing other than having built a GREAT COMPANY," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
"All either of them does is complain and talk sh*t about people they used to associate with," The Reddit user claims about their parents. "This does not feel normal. Is anyone else experiencing this? Were our grandparents like this too, and we were just too young to notice it?"
"It was way easier and more enjoyable than expected."
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has apologized for remarks made earlier this week in which she suggested that Israel has the right to destroy Gaza in response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas.
The actor told Rolling Stone that Trump is "such a little baby" for his social media posts about her and her "Twilight" costar's relationship.
Former President Trump and his legal team have decided against appealing a court’s decision that found he is not immune from civil lawsuits that blame him for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, after they previously signaled he would file an appeal. Trump’s decision to not take his broader immunity claim to the Supreme…
“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” he said.
Israel attacked two major Iranian pipelines this week, sabotaging the country's energy infrastructure, The New York Times reported.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images“Put up or shut up,” former congressman George Santos likes to tell his haters. Now, he’s adding late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to that list.The ousted Republican filed a civil suit against Kimmel on Saturday, alleging the comedian misused Santos’ Cameo videos by catfishing him and then airing the videos on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, for laughs. It accuses Kimmel of violating Cameo’s terms of service and committing fraud and copyright infringement in the process. Ironic
The former president has one month to deposit the funds into accounts controlled by the court if he plans to appeal The post Lawrence O’Donnell Says Trump Has No One Else to Blame for $551 Million Legal Tab: ‘Every Day of Donald Trump’s Life Has Been Worse Than the Day Before’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Prince Harry is not set to return to his previous role despite rumours suggesting the Duke of Sussex could step up to help out King Charles following the monarch's cancer diagnosis
Ditching the Emerald City turned out to be a very lucrative decision for the businessman.
"I still remember when a girl in college told me I looked nice with my beard when I first grew it out. I’ve had a beard ever since."
Ukrainian forces destroyed three Russian Su-34s and one Su-35, said Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.