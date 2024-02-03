News To Go: February 3, 2024

CBC

Rick Smith said the teen who lived next to him at the Park Motel in Trenton, Ont. had always kept to himself, but in early January he noticed his neighbour's unit seemed especially quiet.He remembers telling his wife, "I bet you there's something wrong over there."A few days later, police arrived for a wellness check and found the body of 17-year-old Kiean Stoddard.That was on Jan. 7. Nearly a month later, five people have now been charged with first-degree murder.The sign outside the Park Motel