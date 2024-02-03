News To Go: February 3, 2024
Austin Frazier 27, and Kayla Frazier, 31, are charged with multiple counts of abuse
The alleged victims of Arthur Fernandez III were between the ages of 2 and 3, authorities claim
Daphne Fernandez has been charged with attempted murder in the presumed death of Sierra Hernandez, authorities say
Four migrant men among at least seven people arrested and charged with felonies in an attack on two New York City Police Department officers Saturday outside a migrant shelter are en route to a California town near Mexico after they were released from custody and given bus tickets by a faith-based charity, a senior law enforcement official said.
“Nobody even knew where she was at,” the baby’s father said.
A Rittman mother, Erica Stefanko, who was convicted on murder charges for the second time after an appeals court overturned her murder conviction in the death of Ashley Biggs was sentenced to life.
Travis Patron, founder of the now-defunct Canadian Nationalist Party, argued that he was upholding the law when he approached an off-duty police officer and questioned his relationship with his girlfriend.Patron, 32, was found guilty in January of criminal harassment and breaching a probation order to keep the peace.On July 30, 2023, he confronted an off-duty police officer in Saskatoon's Midtown Plaza asking them questions about their culture, background and why the officer was walking around w
Rick Smith said the teen who lived next to him at the Park Motel in Trenton, Ont. had always kept to himself, but in early January he noticed his neighbour's unit seemed especially quiet.He remembers telling his wife, "I bet you there's something wrong over there."A few days later, police arrived for a wellness check and found the body of 17-year-old Kiean Stoddard.That was on Jan. 7. Nearly a month later, five people have now been charged with first-degree murder.The sign outside the Park Motel
VANCOUVER — British Columbia Premier David Eby says he was "profoundly disturbed" to hear that a provincial Crown prosecutor had been assaulted in Vancouver. Eby says he's been told the woman is receiving medical care, while Vancouver police confirm they're investigating two assaults and a suspect remains in custody. The premier told an unrelated news conference that in order for the justice system to work, everyone who keeps it running must be kept safe while they're on the job. The premier say
A criminal complaint against the 61-year-old nurse was unsealed Thursday in Washington, D.C.
A Pennsylvania mom has been charged with child endangerment. Manheim Township Police say she allegedly moved to another state and left her child behind with no food, water or heat.
Florida Man strikes again!
He told the student he loved her, police say.
After the alleged incident, the infant had trouble breathing and was hospitalized, authorities say
A 31-year-old woman and her two daughters — ages 3 and 8 — were injured after alkaline was thrown at them in South London, England
Jake Wright lured his victims with fake tales of a life of luxury then threatened them with violence and humiliation.
John George Todd III said he “absolutely” takes responsibility for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021.
A boy shot and killed a man inside an RTD bus in southwest Denver late last month because the man’s leg was blocking the aisle on the bus, investigators with the Denver Police Department said Friday.
MIAMI (AP) — Three-year-old twins died after being found unresponsive in a car parked along Interstate 95 in Miami early Friday and the female driver was critically injured when she jumped off an overpass when police arrived, authorities said. The investigation had traffic tied up north of Downtown Miami and was delaying commuter trains. Miami-Dade County Police said 911 calls were received at about 2 a.m. about the boy and girl, who were in the backseat of a car parked on the Golden Glades Inte
The woman is charged with 13 counts of abuse and neglect of children, deputies said.