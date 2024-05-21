News headlines of the day for Tuesday, May 21
It pays to play well in major championships. Just ask Xander Schauffele.
VANCOUVER — Quinn Hughes couldn't quite find the words to describe his emotions Monday night. The sting of losing Game 7 to the Edmonton Oilers on home ice was still washing over the Vancouver Canucks captain. "Hard to reflect," he told reporters. "I'm kind of just trying to take it all in right now." After falling behind 3-0 in the second period, the Canucks clawed out a pair of late goals in the third period, then pushed hard for a last-minute equalizer. The bid fell short and Vancouver droppe
VANCOUVER — Canucks star Brock Boeser will miss Game 7 of Vancouver's second-round playoff series Monday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to reports. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, citing several unnamed sources, was first to report Sunday that the 27-year-old right-winger is dealing with a blood clotting issue that is not considered life threatening. Boeser has seven goals and five assists in 12 playoff appearances this year, and recorded career highs in goals (40) and points (73) during
Breakout basketball star Caitlin Clark has a new achievement that hasn’t been accolimpshed since Michael Jordan.
Patrick Reed withdrew from U.S. Open qualifying on Monday to end his streak of playing every major since the 2014 Masters. Sergio Garcia made two big mistakes late that cost him advancing to his 25th straight U.S. Open. Garcia, who made it through 36-hole qualifying last year, was poised to get one of the 11 spots at Dallas Athletic Club until taking a double bogey on the par-5 16th of the Gold course.
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s comments about women in a commencement speech continued to draw widely disparate responses over the weekend.
The Olympic gymnastics great sounded off after a competition in Connecticut.
The loaded women's field included three of the top five teams, all headed to the Olympic Games. Taylor Sander and Taylor Crabb cruised to the men's title.
A Kentucky court has postponed pro golfer Scottie Scheffler's appearance on charges he injured a police officer and disobeyed commands outside the gates of Valhalla Golf Club as the venue hosted this year's PGA Championship. Scheffler, who was handcuffed and briefly jailed on Friday, had been due in court Tuesday, two days after finishing in the top ten at the PGA. “Today, over the objection of Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell, the District Judge presiding in the case of Mr. Scheffler granted the defendant’s attorney’s motion to continue Mr. Scheffler’s arraignment from May 21 to June 3 at 9 a.m.," the statement said.
The co-leader in bets for the No. 1 overall pick is a stunner.
The PGA Tour announced Flaherty's resignation Sunday night.
Nikki Glaser is not done talking about The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady and is reflecting on Ben Affleck’s performance. The comedian, who got a standing ovation after her set on the Netflix special roasting the NFL champion, says that Affleck bombed on stage. “I haven’t watched it again because I don’t like …
The Voice would like us to believe that the winner of Season 25 all comes down to the performances that the Top 5 give during Monday’s Finals (airing on NBC at 8/7c). The contestant who shines the brightest is supposed to claim the title. But it ain’t necessarily so. If like me, you’ve been watching …
Busch had wrecked Stenhouse on the second lap of the $1 million race Sunday night in a move that looked like retaliation for how Stenhouse had raced him earlier. Stenhouse drove his damaged Chevrolet to Busch's pit stall and parked it, and with no way to get out of the track while the race was going on, stewed in street clothes for hours until Busch arrived at his hauler.
The repercussions of Saturday’s bout in Riyadh could be huge.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. punches Kyle Busch, prompting a brawl after Sunday night’s NASCAR race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
The former Red Sox draft pick faces four felony charges after authorities said he expressed his intent to have sex with a 14-year-old girl while communicating with an undercover agent.
Dwayne Johnson is almost unrecognizable as MMA legend Mark Kerr in a first look at A24’s The Smashing Machine. A24 posted the teaser for Benny Safdie’s feature on social media after Johnson flew into Cannes last week to meet with buyers about the UFC story. In the still, The Rock is shorn of his trademark …
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks will be without star winger Brock Boeser for Monday's decisive Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers. The 27-year-old right-winger is being evaluated and won't be available for the final game of the second-round Stanley Cup playoff series, head coach Rick Tocchet said Monday morning. Tocchet declined to speak about the nature of Boeser's injury, but reports emerged Sunday that he would miss the game due to a non-life-threatening blood clotting issue. “Obviously he’
Caitlin Clark returned to the Indiana Fever's starting lineup for the second half against the Connecticut Sun on Monday night after missing the final 5 1/2 minutes of the first half with appeared to be a lower left leg injury. Clark returned to the bench a few minutes later, warmed up with her teammates at halftime and then returned to the game.