News To Go: January 15, 2025

- BuzzFeed
Medical Professionals, Share The Everyday Habits That Many People Think Are "Harmless" But Are Actually Silent Killers
"People don't understand the consequences."
- BuzzFeed
My Family Was Nearly Killed In A Random Violent Attack. This Unexpectedly Saved My Life.
"I was in the middle of a conversation when everything took a sudden turn. I heard yelling and screaming outside. I rushed toward the front door, and my heart plummeted when I saw my father sitting on the steps. Blood was rushing down his face from an open wound on his forehead."
- The Weather Network
Report finds 'rabbit fever,' which can be spread by lawn mowing, on the rise
Symptoms are typically flu-like, including fever, headaches, and lethargy.
- KOAT - Albuquerque Videos
Deputy faces murder charge after teen killed in New Mexico
- CBC
Community remembers 13-year-old who died of rare disorder
A North York neighbourhood came together to remember 13-year-old Tyler Cohen-Wallace, who lost his battle with a rare disorder after years of care at Sick Kids Hospital in November. Now, his family and friends are honouring his memory. Tyler Cheese has the story.
- CBC
With clock ticking, future of Liberals' dental and pharmacare programs uncertain
With a federal election potentially just months away, the future of two of the Liberal government's landmark social programs — dental and pharmacare — is unclear.Two-thirds of the Canadians set to be covered under the new national dental insurance program are still not eligible. The federal government has also yet to sign a single deal with provinces and territories enabling Ottawa to pay for contraceptive and diabetes medications."Nothing is guaranteed. We're in a volatile circumstance," federa
- People
Kate Middleton and Prince William Announce Big News as She Visits the Hospital Where She Had Cancer Treatment
The Princess of Wales visited the Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Tuesday, Jan. 14
- WMUR - Manchester
Premier of Prince Edward Island warns against imposing tariffs
Premier Dennis King said that if President-elect Donald Trump imposes a 25% tax on trade with Canada, it would cause dramatic harm to the economy on both sides of the border.
- The Canadian Press
Kate returns to cancer center where she was treated to offer gratitude to medical teams
LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales visited the hospital where she was treated for cancer on Tuesday, offering gratitude to the medical teams who helped her and give support to patients now undergoing treatment.
- WDSU - New Orleans
13-year-old arrested, accused of cutting 4-year-old with a knife
- HuffPost Life
Can You Stop Varicose Veins From Forming? Here's What Doctors Say.
Here's what experts want you to know about this common medical condition.
- WXII - Greensboro/Winston-Salem Videos
‘She deserves to come home’: Marissa Carmichael’s family continues to search one year after her disappearance
Marissa Carmichael disappeared from a Greensboro gas station early in the morning on Jan. 14, 2024. One year later, her family says their pain and their search has not let up.
- CBC
CBC Saskatchewan newscast excerpt from Jan. 14
The latest on Saskatchewan support to battle California fires, hotel guests pressured to sign NDAs during Cancun vacation and e-scooters in Saskatoon.
- Hello!
Princess Kate visits hospital where she received cancer treatment and makes big announcement
The Princess of Wales visited the Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday, her first engagement of the year
- CBC
Man arrested in Montreal after stabbing leaves woman critically injured
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a woman critically injured in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Monday afternoon.Responding to 911 calls, officers found the injured woman near the corner of St-Urbain and Marie-Anne streets around 3:10 p.m., according to police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.The woman sustained injuries to her upper body and was rushed to hospital, said Brabant, who could not provide further details about the victim.Later i
- Hello!
Princess Kate confirms she's in remission in personal message
The Princess of Wales shared an update on her recovery from cancer, hours after visiting The Royal Marsden hospital in London, where she was treated
- Reuters
Pfizer going 'all in' on obesity drug development, CEO Bourla says
Bourla said the experts were helping Pfizer "make better and more sound decisions," and the company could start a late-stage study of its drug, danuglipron, in the second half of this year. Pfizer is testing multiple doses of once-a-day version of its weight-loss pill, after scrapping development of a twice-daily version of the drug in late 2023. "At this point, I'm very cautious with danu," Bourla said at the ongoing industry conference in San Francisco, adding that after a lot of experiments Pfizer expects to have data from dose-testing studies "in a few months."
- InStyle
Kate Middleton Is Officially in Remission And Adjusting to a "New Normal"
The announcement came after an emotional visit to the Royal Marsen Hospital.
- BBC
Kate reveals she is in remission from cancer
The Princess of Wales shares a personal message after visiting the hospital where she had treatment.
- PA Media: UK News
Parents’ mental health now most common factor in children’s social care need
A report said the pandemic, a housing crisis and health challenges contributed to safeguarding pressures.