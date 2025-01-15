News To Go: January 15, 2025

Reuters

Bourla said the experts were helping Pfizer "make better and more sound decisions," and the company could start a late-stage study of its drug, danuglipron, in the second half of this year. Pfizer is testing multiple doses of once-a-day version of its weight-loss pill, after scrapping development of a twice-daily version of the drug in late 2023. "At this point, I'm very cautious with danu," Bourla said at the ongoing industry conference in San Francisco, adding that after a lot of experiments Pfizer expects to have data from dose-testing studies "in a few months."