News To Go: January 20, 2024
Cole Hosack was only supposed to be in Dawson Creek, B.C., for a few days.The 24-year-old was travelling over the holidays from Prince George, B.C., to Medicine Hat, Alta., to start a new job. He was with a friend who has family in Dawson Creek, so they stopped in town to celebrate on New Year's Eve.He went to a bar on Dec. 31 and hasn't been heard from since."My worst fear right now is not finding him for the next 30 years," his mother Julie Hosack said in an interview with CBC News.Hosack orga
A woman who spent years working in Calgary's sex trade to support a drug addiction told a judge that she believed Richard Mantha wanted to help her get away from the lifestyle by offering manual labour on his rural property.She testified Friday that instead, she was sexually assaulted and attacked by the man she once considered a friend.The woman, whom CBC News has previously identified as Avery, was the Crown's first witness at Mantha's trial. As Avery testified, by her side was a dog named Cal
The father of a two-year-old boy who starved to death trapped in a flat with his body had begged social services for help in the weeks before he suffered a fatal heart attack, neighbours have said.
The Los Angeles Innocence Project will represent Scott Peterson, who was convicted of murder in 2004 in the deaths of his wife and their unborn son, the group said Thursday.
The man said it’s possible he “blacks out” when spanking the children, according to police.
Warning: This story contains some details of sexual exploitationA Saskatoon judge is sending the former coach and athletic director at a Saskatoon Christian school to jail for "an act of violence on a child."Aaron Benneweis pleaded guilty in October 2023 to sexually assaulting and exploiting a 13-year-old female student.On Thursday, Judge Marilyn Gray sentenced Benneweis to two years less a day, to be followed by three years probation. This is the sentence that prosecutor Sheryl Fillo had propos
Rebecca Grossman is charged with two counts of murder and vehicular manslaughter
A federal judge on Thursday declined to shut down Michigan’s state-level prosecution of pro-Trump fake electors who tried to subvert the 2020 election.
“They aggressively confronted, attacked and repeatedly kneed Mr. Jackson in the groin as he pleaded with the officers,” an attorney said about the incident in California.
Two men have been identified after a popular content creator posted a disturbing video that has now gone viral on TikTok with more than 2.6 million views.
A 15-year-old boy who investigators believe was on his way to school has died after being struck by drivers in Vaughan Thursday morning, York Regional Police say.Investigators say the incident happened around 7:24 a.m., in the area of Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue.Police said in a news release it is believed the victim was struck by at least two vehicles. Const. Lisa Moskaluk told CBC News in an interview that police believe he was on his way to school when he was hit in the busy roadway."
The car rotated and crashed into a bridge railing, officials say.
WARNING: This story contains descriptions of sexual violence.A nearly 80-year-old woman, who was raped and robbed in an Edmonton parkade more than four decades ago, is relieved her attacker has finally been sentenced.On Friday, Court of King's Bench Justice Paul Belzil sentenced John Beausoleil, 70, to three years for the rape conviction and six months for robbery, in connection to the attack in 1981."I'm glad it's over, and I'm glad he's paying for what he did," the woman, whose identity is pro
The judge’s withering response to the former president’s attorney grabbed the “Late Night” comedian’s attention.
The Justice Department released a report on Thursday documenting the "cascading failures" of the police response to the Uvalde school shooting.
It took a Saskatoon jury less than two hours to reject Travis Patron's claim that he followed an off-duty RCMP officer around a downtown mall, yelling racial insults, as a matter of national security."Having a jury of his peers, of Canadians, saying no, this wasn't right and what you did was wrong, is exactly what our society stands for and that upheld the administration of justice," prosecutor Lana Morelli said in an interview."Some of the things that Mr. Patron put forward as part of his defen
Robert Rea died of natural causes, and the remains of his wife, Peggy, who was believed to have been dead at least six years, were also found nearby.
Fatiha Sabrin, 11, went into cardiac arrest and later died in the hospital
Burns on the infant’s body came from a stun gun, a doctor determined.
"I couldn’t open my jaw. I was to tell the doctor I fell down the stairs. Mom stayed nearby to make sure I did."