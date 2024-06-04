News To Go: June 4, 2024

CBC

Windsor police say they have recovered the body of a missing man last seen in December. Scott Kersey, 64, was announced missing by police on Jan. 9. Over the winter, police mounted an extensive search in Malden and Black Oak Heritage parks. Police said recently his body was recovered from the Detroit River Thursday. Police said they were not releasing further details as Kersey's death is not considered suspicious. "We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Kersey's loved ones, and we ask that the