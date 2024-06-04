News To Go: June 4, 2024

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Fraud trial juror reports getting bag of $120,000 and promise of more if she'll acquit
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror was dismissed Monday after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.
- CBC
Woman's 12-hour torture killing took place Christmas Day, judge hears in manslaughter plea
WARNING: The details in this article are graphic and violent.One of the people responsible for torturing and killing a Calgary woman on Christmas Day 2016 pleaded guilty Monday. For 12 hours, Tammie Howard, also known as Irish, was hung from the rafters of a garage in the southeast community of Forest Lawn, beaten and repeatedly shot with a nail gun. Natalie Vinje, 38, was originally charged with first-degree murder in Howard's death. She pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter. Details of the cri
- People
Man Out on Bond for Allegedly Raping Stepdaughter Kills Her, Then Dies by Suicide
Juliano Santana, 49, was awaiting trial on charges he repeatedly raped his 16-year-old stepdaughter, who prosecutors say he killed last week before dying by suicide
- CBC
Toronto police inspector pleads not guilty to misconduct
A high-ranking Toronto police officer pleaded not guilty to misconduct charges at a disciplinary hearing Monday after allowing her nephew to leave the scene of a crash in 2022, in turn allegedly contravening the force's conflict of interest policy and removing an investigator's ability to determine if alcohol was a factor in the collision.Insp. Joyce Schertzer appeared before a tribunal in Toronto and pleaded not guilty to three misconduct charges under the Police Services Act.The charges stem f
- BBC
Care worker raped girl at home he worked in
Kevin Cooper-Shaw groomed the vulnerable teenager while he was supposed to be looking after her.
- CBC
Police recover body of missing man Scott Kersey, relative remembers him as an 'outdoorsman'
Windsor police say they have recovered the body of a missing man last seen in December. Scott Kersey, 64, was announced missing by police on Jan. 9. Over the winter, police mounted an extensive search in Malden and Black Oak Heritage parks. Police said recently his body was recovered from the Detroit River Thursday. Police said they were not releasing further details as Kersey's death is not considered suspicious. "We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Kersey's loved ones, and we ask that the
- Reuters
Dutch tourist accused of defacing ancient Roman villa in Herculaneum
ROME (Reuters) -A Dutch tourist has defaced a frescoed wall in an ancient Roman house in Herculaneum, near Naples, damaging a building that survived the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, Italian police said on Monday. "Any damage hurts our heritage, our beauty and our identity and that is why it must be punished with the utmost firmness," Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said in a statement. A smaller city than its more famous neighbour Pompeii, Herculaneum was buried under a deeper layer of ash, which protected its ruins from thieves and left particularly well-preserved remains.
- The Canadian Press
German police officer dies of wounds suffered in knife attack
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A 29-year-old German police officer has died of injuries suffered during a knife attack that left five other people injured on the central square of Mannheim, officials said Sunday. The officer was stabbed several times in the head and neck by a 25-year-old immigrant from Afghanistan and underwent emergency surgery after the attack Friday, officials said. The officer was placed in an artificial coma but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. Chancellor Olaf Scholz posted
- BBC
Teenage motorist filmed beating Kenyan policeman arrested
The brutal attack has led to a rare outpouring of sympathy for the police.
- People
Court Docs Reveal Final Moments of Mo. Children, 9 and 2, Whose Mom Allegedly Killed Them Before Confession
Ashley Parmeley allegedly said she tried to "sacrifice" her son and fatally shot her daughter
- CBC
Pierre Poilievre disagrees with Conservative MP who wants to vote against same-sex marriage
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he disagrees with a member of his caucus who says he wants to see more restrictions on abortion and would vote against same-sex marriage if there's a future bill on the issue in Parliament. In an interview with Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, who hosts a podcast called Uncommons, Alberta Conservative MP Arnold Viersen also stressed his social conservative credentials on other issues, saying he wants protections for what he calls the "pre-born," suppo
- LA Times
Glendale police officer seen kicking teen in the face charged with assault. It was caught on video
Officer Gonzalo Zendejas was charged with assault for kicking a teenager in the face during an arrest inside the Glendale Galleria Mall.
- The Canadian Press
Police arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators inside San Francisco building housing Israeli Consulate
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police on Monday arrested dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators for trespassing after they occupied the lobby of a San Francisco building that houses the Israeli Consulate.
- BBC
Man jailed for 15 years for rape of homeless woman
The judge described the attack in central Cardiff as “bordering on sadistic”.
- CNN
Watch Adam Schiff’s answer on whether Trump should go to jail
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff tells CNN’s Kasie Hunt that “they should recommend a sentence no greater or no less than any other citizen would get for committing those kinds of crimes.”
- The Canadian Press
Israel declares 4 more hostages are dead in Gaza, including 3 older men who appeared in video
JERUSALEM (AP) — Four more hostages kidnapped on Oct. 7 were declared dead by the Israeli military — including three older adults seen in a Hamas video begging to be released. Monday's announcement heightens pressure on the Israeli government to agree to a U.S. cease-fire proposal that could secure the return of the hostages still held in Gaza and end the eight-month war. About 80 hostages in Gaza are believed to be alive, alongside the remains of 43 others. In the days since the Biden administr
- Global News
1 dead, 4 injured after shooting outside Toronto school
One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting outside of a school in northwest Toronto late Sunday. Catherine McDonald reports.
- CBC
Ex-University of Waterloo student pleads guilty to 2023 stabbings in gender-studies class
Warning: This story contains distressing details:A former University of Waterloo, Ont., student has pleaded guilty to four charges in connection with the stabbing of an instructor and two students during a gender-studies class in June 2023. Geovanny Villalba-Aleman appeared in a Kitchener court on Monday morning.He pleaded guilty to: Two charges of aggravated assault.One charge of assault causing bodily harm.One charge of assault with a weapon.Two students and an instructor were stabbed in Hagey
- CBC
An epileptic teenager died alone at school. His family wants answers
The family of a 16-year-old who died at his high school in Trenton, Ont., says Landyn Ferris was left unattended, despite the school being warned that he had a rare type of epilepsy and needed to be consistently monitored.
- The Canadian Press
Man gets 43-year prison sentence in death of Detroit-area teen whose body is lost in landfill
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man convicted of killing a teenager whose body is believed to be lost forever in a landfill was sentenced Monday to at least 43 years in prison. Zion Foster’s remains were never found during an extraordinary summer search through tons of trash in 2022. Prosecutors built a circumstantial case against her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, who admitted that he had put the body in a dumpster but denied having any role in her death. Brazier's “cold indifference and self-absorbed conduc