News To Go: September 7, 2024

- The Canadian Press
Father of girl stabbed to death in Alberta classroom tells killer to 'rot in hell'
WETASKIWIN, Alta. — Family of a 17-year-old girl stabbed to death as she sat in her desk in an Alberta high school had angry words for her killer at a sentencing hearing Thursday.
- Charlotte Observer
Jail put ‘violent’ inmate in man’s cell and he was killed within 45 minutes, suit says
He was “subjected to not only a deadly but lengthy attack without it ever being heard or observed,” the lawsuit filed in California says.
- CNN
Italy luxury yacht victims died of ‘dry drowning,’ first autopsies show
Initial autopsies of four of the seven victims who died when a superyacht sank in a storm in Italy last month show they died of “dry drowning,” according to authorities.
- USA TODAY
Father of Georgia high school shooting suspect charged with murder, child cruelty
Colin Gray, the father of Colt Gray, was charged on Thursday with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of second-degree murder.
- People
'Black Swan' Had a Gun in Her Bra the Night She Met Her Husband. 4 Years Later, She Killed Him
In July, a jury convicted Ashley Benefield of manslaughter in the shooting death of her estranged husband, Douglas Benefield
- People
Mich. Couple Charged in Death of Groomsman Hours After Their Wedding
Terry Lewis Taylor Jr. was "intentionally struck by a large SUV that was traveling at a high rate of speed and driven by the groom," Flint police said
- The Daily Beast
Taylor Swift Literally Distances Self From Trump-Supporting Bestie Brittany Mahomes
Taylor Swift was spotted seated separately from bestie Brittany Mahomes at Thursday’s Kansas City Chiefs game after the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes came out in support of ex-President Donald Trump.Brittany Mahomes had been a frequent companion of Swift’s since she began dating Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, and the two typically sat together in the same suite at games—but Mahomes found herself in hot water with some Swift fans (and potentially Swift herself) after she liked a post from D
- Road & Track
Watch This Stolen Ford Bronco Drive Straight Over a Police Car
The Peel Regional Police of Ontario, Canada have arrested a 25-year-old suspect for allegedly stealing a Ford Bronco and driving over a cop car while attempting to escape.
- People
4 Killed in Georgia School Shooting Identified: 'Truly Heartbroken'
The victims were identified as students Mason Schermerhorn, 14, and Christian Angulo, 14, as well as teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39 and Christina Irimie, 53
- The Canadian Press
2 Nigerian brothers sentenced for sextortion that led to teen's death
MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Two brothers from Nigeria were sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison Thursday after pleading guilty to sexually extorting teenage boys and young men across the U.S., including a 17-year-old from Michigan who took his own life.
- Associated Press
An ex-Mafia hitman serving life gets more time in the slaying of gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger
A former Mafia hitman already serving life in prison was sentenced to 25 years Friday in the 2018 fatal prison bludgeoning of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger. Prosecutors said Fotios “Freddy” Geas used a lock attached to a belt to repeatedly hit the 89-year-old Bulger in the head hours after he arrived at the troubled U.S. Penitentiary, Hazelton, from another lockup in Florida in October 2018. Defense attorneys disputed that characterization Friday, saying Geas hit Bulger with his fist.
- Global News
Quebec man who imported 26K fake toonies gets jail time
A Quebec man is behind bars after trying to smuggle 26,000 fake toonies into the country, in one of Canada’s largest counterfeit schemes of its kind. Global News has learned the suspect will spend less than a year in prison, despite a long history of crime. Touria Izri reports.
- CNN
Video footage appears to show Russians killing surrendering Ukrainian soldiers
The troops stagger onto a dusty track, then onto their knees, hands placed on their heads. Seconds later, the Ukrainian drone footage shows, they lie motionless.
- BBC
Three jailed after 'horrific' killing of DJ
Mehmet Koray Alpergin and his girlfriend were kidnapped as they returned home from a restaurant.
- CBC
Video captures gunpoint home invasion in Markham
Investigators are seeking multiple suspects after an armed home invasion in Markham that was caught on security cameras, York police say.The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release, in the area of Victoria Square Boulevard and Woodbine Avenue.Officers were called after "as many as four" people forced their way into the home and demanded money from the occupants at gunpoint, according to the news release.Three adults and a child were home at the time, but none
- ABC News
15-year-old shot and killed in Maryland high school bathroom, 16-year-old student in custody
A 16-year-old student allegedly shot and killed a 15-year-old boy during an "altercation" in the boys' bathroom at Joppatowne High School in Joppa, Maryland, on Friday, authorities said. The 15-year-old, Warren Curtis Grant, was removed from the bathroom by other students and then attended to by school nurses and the principal, Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said at a news conference. The teen was airlifted to a trauma center, the sheriff said.
- CBC
Saskatoon woman sent to prison for killing friend on Christmas Day
A 21-year-old Saskatoon woman is going to prison after admitting she killed her friend on Christmas Day.Vianna Moberly pleaded guilty in August to fatally stabbing Tyla Whitebird on Dec. 25, 2023. She also pleaded guilty to lighting an apartment on fire earlier the same year.Both women were staying at the Saskatoon Tribal Council Emergency Wellness Centre in the Fairhaven neighbourhood. They had gone out together that day, with Moberly later returning on her own.A cyclist discovered Whitebird's
- Biloxi Sun Herald
South MS man mutilated an endangered species off Florida coast. Now, he’ll have to pay
The Ocean Springs resident answered for his crime in federal court in Gulfport. Here’s what happened.
- CBC
Here's why a judge let 5 former NHLers skip pretrial arguments in their sexual assault case
A judge is allowing five former NHL hockey players charged with sexual assault in a case that dates back to when they were with Canada's world junior team to skip the pretrial legal arguments for "compelling economic reasons."
- The Canadian Press
Father of Georgia school shooting suspect arrested on charges including second-degree murder
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — The father of a 14-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting four people at a Georgia high school was arrested Thursday and faces charges including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter for letting his son possess a weapon, authorities said.