News To Go: September 7, 2024

CBC

Investigators are seeking multiple suspects after an armed home invasion in Markham that was caught on security cameras, York police say.The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release, in the area of Victoria Square Boulevard and Woodbine Avenue.Officers were called after "as many as four" people forced their way into the home and demanded money from the occupants at gunpoint, according to the news release.Three adults and a child were home at the time, but none