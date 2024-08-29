In the news today: B.C.'s political shake up, border blockade sentencing begins

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

'Blindsided' BC United members weigh options

The political landscape in British Columbia has shifted with John Rustad's Conservatives now carrying the centre-right banner heading into a fall election campaign.

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon's decision to pull his party from the upcoming campaign has opened the province to a clear left-versus-right choice for voters, but almost two dozen incumbent BC United politicians are now pondering their futures.

Veteran BC United member Mike Bernier, who represents the staunchly Conservative Peace River South riding in the Dawson Creek area, says caucus members and staff were blindsided by Falcon's decision to drop the campaign.

Lawyers to argue sentencing in Coutts blockade

Lawyers were set to argue Thursday what a fit sentence should be for two protesters convicted for their roles in the 2022 border blockade near Coutts, Alta.

Earlier this month, a jury found Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert not guilty of the most serious charge they faced — conspiracy to murder police officers.

But the two men were found guilty of mischief and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Olienick was also convicted of possessing a pipe bomb.

Justice David Labrenz is expected to hand down the sentences Friday.

First Nation community evacuated due to wildfire

A Saskatchewan First Nation has issued an evacuation order for another of its communities as a fast-moving wildfire approaches.

Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation says it has ordered the evacuation of Southend, a community of more than 1,100 people in northeastern Saskatchewan.

Officials say the Merkley fire has forced the closure of the only road into the community.

They say more than 550 high-priority individuals and about 200 others have already been safely relocated as of Wednesday afternoon.

Saskatchewan schools enforcing pronoun law

Saskatchewan's two largest school divisions say they’ve addressed concerns from teachers and are enforcing the province’s pronoun law as children head back to classrooms next week.

Jason Coleman, superintendent of student achievement at Regina Public Schools, says students under 16 who want to change their names or pronouns in school are required to have parental consent. Those older can do so without.

Some parents have said no, said Coleman. When that happens, the division works with students on getting them to a place where they can communicate with their families.

'Tornadoes over water' seen across Eastern Canada

Marc-André Bourgeois-Gaudet was in his boat off the shores of Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Que., last Friday when he saw several funnel clouds descending from the sky like tornadoes.

As he got closer, the rain started falling harder than anything he'd ever experienced, he said. "It was like having a waterfall fall on my head."

The Northern Tornadoes Project, based at Western University, has confirmed that a number of waterspouts, also known as tornadoes over water, occurred in recent days in Quebec and Nova Scotia.

Metric joins songwriters' Hall of Fame performers

Canadian rock band Metric and singer-songwriter Sam Roberts are adding fuel to this year's Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Organizers tell The Canadian Press the musicians are among a new wave of performers set to play the celebration at Toronto's Massey Hall on Sept. 28.

And three of the inductees, Blue Rodeo's Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor, as well as Sarah McLachlan, are expected to join them.

Other previously announced 2024 Hall of Fame inductees include "Life is a Highway" hitmaker Tom Cochrane and Quebec singer Diane Tell.

Among other new performers slated for the show are Juno winner Dominique Fils-Aimé, Terra Lightfoot, Matt Mays and the Glorious Sons' lead singer Brett Emmons.

