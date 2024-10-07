In the news today: Canadian events set to mark Oct. 7 anniversary

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

Canadian events set to mark Oct. 7 anniversary

Ceremonies, events and protests are being held across Canada today to mark the anniversary of a Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Oct. 7, 2023 attack killed more than 1,200 Israelis, while another 250 were abducted and held as hostages, triggering an Israeli counter-offensive in Gaza that the health ministry there says has left more than 41,000 dead.

The war has had far-reaching effects around the world and in Canada, including families grieving loved ones who were killed, hundreds of protests resulting in arrests, pro-Palestinian encampments at universities and a spike in reports of hate crimes against Jews and Muslims.

On the one-year anniversary, police in Canada's largest cities are stepping up protections, particularly around Jewish and Muslim places of worship and at events being held to commemorate Oct. 7.

Jewish groups across the country are holding events in cities including Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver to mourn the victims of the attack and call for the return of hostages.

Here's what else we're watching...

Foreign interference inquiry resumes hearings

A federal inquiry into foreign interference is slated to hear today from security officials working in the office that supports the prime minister.

Various employees of the Privy Council Office that work on security and intelligence matters are scheduled to appear.

Representatives of the Canadian Heritage Department are also expected to testify today.

Later in the week, the inquiry plans to hear from Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and former public safety minister Marco Mendicino.

The commission of inquiry's latest hearings are looking at the ability of agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign interference.

Saskatchewan election campaign enters second week

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe will begin the second week of the provincial election campaign this morning in Regina, while NDP Leader Carla Beck will have an availability east of the capital later today.

Moe's itinerary for the day lists an announcement at 10 a.m. at the Kiwanis Waterfall Park on the edge of Wascana Creek, where he will be joined by the candidates for Regina Lakeview and Regina Rochdale.

There were no Saskatchewan Party campaign events scheduled yesterday, and Moe wrapped up the first week of the campaign with an appearance in Moose Jaw on Saturday and reiterated his party's plans to make life more affordable.

NDP Leader Carla Beck was also in Moose Jaw on Saturday, where she appeared with Lorne Calvert, who was premier the last time the NDP held power in Saskatchewan.

Beck's itinerary says she will have an availability at the RCMP Emerald Park/White Butte Detachment early this afternoon.

B.C. leaders prepare for televised election debate

The British Columbia election campaign is about to reach a critical juncture with the three main party leaders set to square off in a television debate Tuesday.

It's the only televised debate of the campaign ahead of voting day on Oct. 19.

Supporters of the leaders, New Democrat David Eby, B.C. Conservative John Rustad and Sonia Furstenau of the Greens, see the debate as an opportunity for their candidates to get messages to voters under the glare of the TV lights.

The campaign up to now has seen Eby and Rustad trading insults about supporting conspiracy theories and weak leadership.

Both Eby and Rustad were in B.C.'s Okanagan over the weekend, with Eby promising to entice more doctors, nurses and health professionals to rural communities with a loan forgiveness program and Rustad in Kelowna pledging to bring an end to tent encampments.

B.C. wildland firefighter designs respirator

British Columbia wildland firefighter Angus Duguid loves his job, but he doesn't love waking up with headaches or a clogged nose from inhaling smoke.

So he turned his skills as a design student at Emily Carr University to fixing the problem for himself and, he hopes, fellow firefighters.

The result is Respire, a sleek-looking respirator that looks something like a scuba-diving mouthpiece and is much smaller than current commercially available respirators.

The device produced by Duguid as his final-year project at Emily Carr is functional and the firefighter of five years hopes to eventually get it on the market, filling what he says is a gap.

The BC Wildfire Service said online last month that respiratory protection certified by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health was made available to all operational staff this wildfire season, on a "non-mandatory, opt-in" basis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024

The Canadian Press