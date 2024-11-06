In the news today: Canadians watch as Trump declares win in U.S. election

The Canadian Press
·4 min read

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

'Ready for both': Canadians prepare for any outcome as Trump declares victory

Former president Donald Trump declared victory early Wednesday morning as the path to victory for Vice-President Kamala Harris was significantly diminished by Pennsylvania's swing back to the Republican leader. When the Republican leader gave his speech, only Fox News had declared his triumph. Trump spoke about helping the country heal and fixing the border, saying he will fight for American families with every breath in his body. A cause for concern in Canada and around the world is Trump's proposed 10 per cent across-the-board tariff. A Canadian Chamber of Commerce report suggests those tariffs would shrink the Canadian economy, resulting in around $30 billion per year in economic costs.

Final day for nominations in Nova Scotia election

Today is the final day for candidate nominations in Nova Scotia’s provincial election campaign. Under the province’s Elections Act, nominations must close 20 days before election day on Nov. 26. The Progressive Conservatives confirmed in a news release last week that they will have a full slate of 55 candidates. The NDP and Liberals confirmed Tuesday that they will have a full slate of candidates, though there was no immediate word from the Green Party. At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives held 34 seats in the 55-seat legislature, the Liberals held 14 seats, the NDP had six and there was one Independent.

Here's what else we're watching...

Nunavut premier to face confidence vote Wednesday

Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok is expected to face a confidence vote today in the territorial legislature. In a surprise move on Monday, Aivilik MLA Solomon Malliki gave notice that he'd present a motion calling for Akeeagok to be stripped of his premiership and removed from cabinet. In Nunavut's consensus style of government — in which there are no political parties — the MLAs elect a premier from amongst themselves. If the motion passes, Akeeagok would be the second premier in Nunavut's history to be ousted by the Legislative Assembly.

Greater Toronto home sales surge in October: board

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in October surged as buyers continued moving off the sidelines amid lower interest rates. The board says 6,658 homes changed hands last month in the Greater Toronto Area, up 44.4 per cent compared with 4,611 in the same month last year. Sales were up 14 per cent from September on a seasonally adjusted basis. Board president Jennifer Pearce says that while it is still early in the Bank of Canada's key interest rate cutting cycle, homebuyers appear motivated by lower borrowing costs which contributed to a "positive affordability picture" last month alongside relatively flat home prices.

Work of Canadian war artist on display in Calgary

More than two dozen paintings from respected Canadian war artist Bill MacDonnell are on display at the Military Museums in Calgary. MacDonnell spent three decades recording conflicts in Europe, Bosnia and Afghanistan but also looked back at atrocities from the past. Two of his paintings depict mass graves from the Second World War in Kyiv and Russia. Curator Dick Averns says MacDonnell considered himself to be a silent witness to some of the atrocities of war and usually involved destroyed buildings and the aftermath of war. The exhibit at the Military Museums in Calgary is the first for the artist since 2006.

Paula Hawkins talks isolation and new thriller

In Paula Hawkins' latest thriller, people are emerging from pandemic isolation, engaging with culture once again, when a gallerygoer notices something a bit off about a sculpture displayed at the Tate Modern: it contains a deer bone that looks like it might actually be human. Set in the U.K. art scene, the end of COVID-19 lockdowns is a catalyst for the plot in the was-there-a-murder mystery. The thriller, centred on a mysterious museum collection hiding deadly secrets, is told from three perspectives: that of an artist who died shortly before the onset of the pandemic, her friend-turned-caretaker-turned-executor, and the museum curator tasked with retrieving the remaining artworks left to his employer.


This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump celebrates election results

    Donald Trump celebrated nearing victory over Kamala Harris early Wednesday morning in a speech from Florida. The former president took the stage moments after winning Pennsylvania.

  • How Trump 2.0 Would Remake Washington

    If voters choose Trump, he will not moderate, according to those who know him best. Instead, he’ll view his improbable comeback as a mandate to govern on the radical agenda he campaigned on.

  • Emotional Van Jones Breaks Down Over Trump ‘Nightmare’ Ahead

    CNN commentator Van Jones launched into another emotional election-night monologue as polls showed Donald Trump was likely gong to take over the presidency, telling his fellow panelists Wednesday will mark a new day of terror for certain groups the former president targeted during his campaign. “They thought tomorrow morning they’re going to walk out with their shoulders back a little bit, maybe able to breathe for the first time and feel like they belong someplace,” Jones said just before 1 a.m

  • 'Oh My God': Nicolle Wallace Says JD Vance Just 'Effed Up' Big Time

    The MSNBC host watched the clip three times in a row as she processed it.

  • Kamala Harris’ Campaign Says The Party Is Literally Over

    WASHINGTON—Early Wednesday morning, Democrats began to leave Kamala Harris’ election night party at Howard University as The New York Times predicted doom. A campaign official told CBS News that Harris would not be speaking after all. That news was later confirmed by Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond, who said Harris will instead appear on Wednesday “not only to address supporters but to address the nation.” Exit polls and media projections spelled disaster for the Democratic presidential

  • Live election results 2024: Trump wins Pennsylvania as victory nears

    Follow Yahoo News' round-the-clock coverage of this year's election.

  • Trump Supporters In Garbage Bags Stumped When Comedian Points Out Their Logic Is Trash

    “I’m confused,” a Trump supporter said after Davram Stiefler of The Good Liars explained that her trash bag statement did not deliver her intended message.

  • Ivanka Trump Shared 17 ‘Truths’ On Election Eve And Critics Responded As 1

    Donald Trump’s daughter talked about peace, love, and positivity, and you know what happened.

  • Trump wins Pennsylvania, all but assuring that he will win the 2024 election

    Kamala Harris' path has all but slammed shut as Donald Trump is close to an electoral landslide.

  • Nate Silver Gives Up on His Prediction Model in Middle of Election Night

    Statistics guru Nate Silver has thrown in the towel early this election night. Silver, 46, shared an update to his popular Substack just before 10:30 p.m. to announce he was pulling his prediction model, in part because it wasn’t “capturing the story of this election night well.” “Something like The New York Times Needle is a much better product,” he conceded.

  • Christie says he would bet ‘about five bucks’ on Harris

    Former New Jersey governor and GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie said he would “bet about five bucks” on Vice President Harris winning the presidential election during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “I’d bet about five bucks on Harris today. For a guy from New Jersey, that’s not a lot of conviction,” Christie said, per…

  • Final 2024 Election Predictions From Betting Markets Have Experts Sounding Alarm

    It’s election day and while both candidates might be neck and neck in the polls, betting sites are showing clear preference toward a Republican victory. Polymarket, a blockchain-based betting platform, has granted Donald Trump a massive 38 point lead against Kamala Harris as of 8.30 am Eastern Time, according to a round-up published by Forbes. Other sites like Kalshi, Predict It, Robinhood and Interactive Brokers also favor a Trump win, by percentages of 59, 51, 58 and 60 respectively.

  • Journalist Reports There's 'Disgust' About Trump Within His Own Campaign

    "Hard to overstate how terrible morale is inside of this campaign — and how much anger/resentment is felt toward the candidate," Tim Alberta said.

  • People Are Loving Tim Walz's Extremely Petty Reason For Not Voting For Donald Trump

    Well, that's certainly a reason.

  • Trump snaps at reporter when asked about abortion: 'Stop talking about that'

    Donald Trump is refusing to say how he voted on Florida's abortion measure — and getting testy about it. The former president was asked twice after casting his ballot in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday about a question that the state's voters are considering. If approved, it would prevent state lawmakers from passing any law that penalizes, prohibits, delays or restricts abortion until fetal viability — which doctors say is sometime after 21 weeks.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Says He’ll Flee the U.S. If His Father Loses

    Donald Trump Jr. suggested he won’t stick around the United States if Kamala Harris win the 2024 presidential election. “If we don’t win, then I’ll probably, you know, the way the Democrats function, I’m going to have to fly to a non-extradition country and just, you know, take up shop there so I don’t end up in the gulags with Elon and everyone else,” Trump Jr. said in a TikTok live Tuesday. The former president’s son caveated the comment by claiming he was “only partially kidding.”

  • Michael Moore Makes Bold Election Prediction

    Michael Moore made a final-hour prediction that Kamala Harris will win the 2024 presidential election, as he declared Donald Trump‘s White House prospects “toast.” “The gift that the Trump campaign keeps giving us, I don’t think they realized, I don’t think they really are in touch with where the majority of Americans are at,” he told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin on Sunday. “The majority of Americans do not want this divisiveness, they don’t want a threat of violence. We are okay to disagree with eac

  • CNN Pundit Who Said Trump Caused Insurrection Now Endorses Ex-President

    The CNN commentator said the Capitol siege was an act of terrorism fomented by Trump, but he's still voting for the former president this time around.

  • End of The Trump Show as Final Days’ Rallies Fail to Fill Up

    As Donald Trump makes his last pitch to voters on the eve of Election Day, the GOP presidential nominee’s supporters are failing to show up en masse at his campaign events. The former president, who has spent months boasting about his crowd sizes and MAGA enthusiasm, struggled to pack the seats of his final rallies, despite claiming otherwise. Trump’s multi-stop trip to North Carolina began with rows of empty seats at his rally at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh. The former president, taking the sta

  • Jimmy Kimmel Unveils 1 Truly Powerful 'Closing Argument' Against Trump

    The late night host asked viewers to imagine the world with one key difference.