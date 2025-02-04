In the news today: Despite U.S. tariff pause, uncertainty remains over Canada

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

Despite tariff pause, uncertainty hangs over Canadian economy

Uncertainty still hangs over the Canadian economy despite U.S. President Donald Trump announcing a 30-day pause in tariffs that were to take effect today. The temporary reprieve halts — at least for now — a continental trade war that economists on both sides of the border warned would raise prices. Trump's decision meant Canada and the provinces also halted their moves to retaliate including with tariffs and bans on U.S. alcohol sales north of the border. Unifor, the country's largest private sector union, insists that Trump's threat of tariffs remains in effect, threatening Canadian jobs. Trump on Saturday signed an order to impose 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports, with a lower 10 per cent tariff on Canadian energy.

Truckers say tariffs would cause industry layoffs

Truckers say the tariffs threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump would wreak havoc on their industry as trade between Canada and the United States would take a hit. The across-the-board taxes of 25 per cent on Canadian imports to the U.S. — now delayed for at least a month until early March — would mark the biggest trade shock north of the border in nearly a century. Canadian Trucking Alliance president Stephen Laskowski says the fallout could be the final nail in the coffin for many of his group’s 5,000 transport companies, already struggling because of weaker consumer demand.

Here's what else we're watching...

Ontario votes: Leaders to stop in Ottawa, Brampton

Two of Ontario's main party leaders are set to make stops in the national capital after Canada got a 30-day reprieve from U.S. tariff threats that dominated campaign promises at the start of the week. Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford and NDP Leader Marit Stiles are both making announcements in Ottawa this morning, with Stiles heading to Kingston, Ont., in the afternoon. Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is set to make an announcement about tax cuts in Brampton, Ont., and then hold an event at Toronto Metropolitan University. The snap election that Ford triggered last week will be held Feb. 27.

More video expected today at teens' murder trial

The trial of two teen girls accused in the death of a homeless Toronto man is expected to continue today with more security video of the night of the incident. The two girls are among eight charged in the death of Kenneth Lee, who court heard died on Dec. 18, 2022, after he was beaten and stabbed at a downtown Toronto parkette. The girls, who were 14 and 16 at the time, have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. The younger girl pleaded guilty through her lawyer to the lesser charge of manslaughter as the trial began Monday, but the plea was rejected by the Crown.

From Musk to mushrooms, Canadian buyers let money do the talking amid tariff turmoil

Some Canadian consumers are letting their money do the talking when it comes to policies and politics south of the border. Vancouver finance worker Michael Atkinson says the threat of U.S. tariffs from President Donald Trump was the final straw that saw him return his Tesla to the dealer with two months left on the lease. Other Canadian consumers are making their feelings felt at the grocery store by rejecting American products in favour of Canadian alternatives. Shopper Andrea Mitchell says she was proud of finding Canadian-grown mushrooms, and buying domestic products is a way to demonstrate Canadian sovereignty and think about the country's future.

