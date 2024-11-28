In the news today : Liberals' GST break expected to pass today

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

Liberals, NDP expected to pass GST holiday in House of Commons today

Legislation to create a two-month-long GST holiday is expected to pass today. The bill was introduced on behalf of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in the House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon, with the help of the NDP to at least temporarily stop debate on a Conservative filibuster. The NDP only agreed to support the bill after Freeland separated the GST break from a promise to also send $250 to most working Canadians in the spring. The NDP wants that benefit expanded to also go to non-working seniors and people with disabilities who don't have a working income. The holiday affects dozens of items commonly purchased at Christmas time including children's clothes and toys, video games and consoles, Christmas trees, restaurant and catered meals, wine, beer, candy and snacks.

Canadian unity on Trump tariffs critical: Freeland

Unity among provinces and the federal government is critical in the face of the grave challenge posed by the threat of massive new import tariffs from Canada's closest trading partner, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Wednesday following an emergency first ministers' meeting. The premiers met virtually Wednesday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with Freeland, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc and RCMP Deputy Commissioner Mark Flynn. The meeting came just 48 hours after U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said he will impose punishing new taxes on all Canadian and Mexican imports the same day he is sworn into office in January. Trump said he will keep the tariffs in place until both countries move to stem the flow of illegal migrants and drugs into the United States. Freeland said while Canada depends on the United States, the Americans are heavily dependent on Canada for oil, electricity and critical minerals and metals.

Here's what else we're watching...

Canadian soldier dies of medical issues in Belgium

A Canadian soldier deployed to Europe has died of medical complications. The Canadian Armed Forces says Lt.-Col. Kent Miller was serving in Casteau, Belgium, when he died Monday. It says he was serving under Operation Unifier, an Armed Forces program that trains Ukrainian military and security personnel in battlefield tactics and advanced military skills. The military says Miller was an engineering officer with 24 years of experience in the Armed Forces. It added that he was most recently the commanding officer of 41 Combat Engineer Regiment in Alberta and had been deployed to Belgium in a planning and co-ordination capacity. National Defence Minister Bill Blair expressed his condolences on social media to Miller's friends and family, as well as to those who served with him.

Guilbeault calls sovereignty motion irresponsible

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Alberta's plan to make greenhouse gas emissions data the property of the provincial government could lead to oil and gas companies breaking federal laws. It's one of many steps Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government would take to challenge the federal Liberal government's proposed emissions cap if it comes into force. Smith has said the cap is unconstitutional and harmful to Alberta, and on Tuesday she announced a series of steps her government would take under her untested Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act to try and circumvent the cap, including a court challenge. Smith said she'd also have the province take over the responsibility of emissions reporting to the federal government, something major emitters are now required to do. Emitters would be responsible for sharing that information with Ottawa under the proposed cap program as well.

More charges laid in animal abuse case

Police in Winnipeg have laid dozens of new charges in the case of a man and woman accused of torturing and killing animals and posting the images online. Irene Lima, 55, and Chad Kabecz, 40, were arrested last month and accused of killing or torturing about 10 cats for content on the dark web. Police said Wednesday they have since searched electronic devices and found evidence that more than 75 animals were filmed or photographed being tortured and killed, in some cases with a sexual component. Police also allege the accused discussed an intention to harm a child, and one of their devices contained several images of child pornography.

Gaudette scores go-ahead goal as Senators beat Sharks 4-3 with only 11 shots on goal

Adam Gaudette had two goals, including a late go-ahead score, Linus Ullmark made 36 saves and the Ottawa Senators beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Wednesday night with only 11 shots on goal. Gaudette tipped a hard pass by Stutzle past Sharks goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood with 4:12 left for his fourth goal in as many games. San Jose had tied the game earlier in the period on goals by Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. Stutzle's assist was his third of the game. Ottawa scored twice on its first three shots to lead 2-0 after one period. Stutzle had assists on both, scored by Gaudette at even strength and Josh Norris on the power play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press