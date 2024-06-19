In the news today: NATO head to visit Ottawa and Fans on edge as Oilers remain alive

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to

bring you up to speed...

NATO secretary-general visiting Ottawa

The head of the NATO alliance is set to meet with the prime minister in Ottawa today.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is also slated to give a speech at an event hosted by the NATO Association of Canada this evening.

His last visit to Canada was in August 2022, when he and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent time in the Arctic.

That region is the highlight of Canada's new defence strategy, released earlier this spring. Since Sweden and Finland joined the alliance, it has become increasingly important to NATO.

NATO leaders are set to meet in Washington, D.C., next month for an annual summit and mark the alliance's 75th anniversary.

Heat warnings linger in Ontario and Quebec

Central and southern Ontario, as well as much of western Quebec, are forecast to experience another day of sweltering weather.

Environment Canada's heat warnings say daytime highs are expected to hit 30 to 35 degrees Celsius, with the humidex making it feel closer to 40.

And while the daytime hours are expected to be steamy, there may be some relief during the overnights.

The agency says the lows can vary between 18 to 23 Celsius.

Government to decide on B.C. fish farms

The federal government is expected to announce the way forward for fish farms along British Columbia's coast.

For several years, ocean-pen aquaculture operations have been a flashpoint between First Nations, the industry, wild salmon advocates, and environmentalists.

Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier will make the announcement in Ottawa this afternoon, while Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is expected to make the same announcement in Vancouver.

Lebouthillier has been consulting with Indigenous leaders, industry stakeholders and coastal communities about the government's transition plan involving 79 salmon farms after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged during the 2019 election that his government would phase out ocean-pen farms.

Court to hear U of T bid to clear encampment today

An Ontario court is set to hear the University of Toronto's application for an injunction to clear a pro-Palestinian protest encampment today and tomorrow.

The university turned to the court late last month after protesters ignored its deadline to dismantle the encampment in the area known as King's College Circle.

The encampment was set up on May 2 and participants say they won't leave until the school agrees to disclose investments in companies profiting from Israel's offensive in Gaza and cut ties with Israeli academic institutions.

The school is asking the court to authorize police action to remove protesters who refuse to leave, arguing the encampment is causing irreparable harm to the institution.

It is also seeking to prevent protesters from blocking access to university property or setting up fences, tents or other structures on campus.

Unionized workers ratify deal with mining company

Officials with Unifor say wage increases and equity measures are part of the three-year collective agreement ratified Tuesday evening by workers at the Taseko Gibraltar mine in Williams Lake, British Columbia.

The package includes wage increases of 13 per cent over three years and changes to the drug testing procedures, which the union says add clarity and fairness.

Also, a Women's Advocate will be introduced to champion equity and recognize the federal labour code's leave for Indigenous practices.

Some 500 unionized workers had been on strike since June 1 before both sides agreed on a tentative deal Sunday.

Oilers fans stressed but hopeful as wins continue

When your team is already down three games in the Stanley Cup final series and a single loss would mean the dream of a championship victory parade is over, it's understandable that anxiety for Edmonton Oilers fans is through the roof.

"It's up here! I'm telling you it is so high!" said Ethan Newman, 17, who was among a large and exuberant crowd watching on a big screen outside Rogers Place in downtown Edmonton as the Oilers took an early lead against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, eventually winning the game 5-3.

"It's just crazy, because no one's come back and won four in a row since '42. I don't know, I'm quite nervous but I never give up."

The Oilers are looking to become the first team since the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942 to come back from a three-nothing deficit to win the Stanley Cup.

Former reporter creates journalism video game

Journalism isn't the most glamorous job.

It can be thankless work and often involves shoddy coffee-shop Wi-Fi, makeshift lunches low in nutritional value and long stretches of sedentariness.

Ben Gelinas is hoping his video game about journalism is both interesting and fun.

"Times and Galaxy," set for release June 21 on consoles and PC, puts players in the shoe-analogues of a robo-intern for the eponymous publication, "the solar system’s most trusted holopaper."

As Reporterbot, the player is sent out to cover all manner of stories, including inter-solar cat shows and space-ghost funerals.

It's up to the player to interview people at the scene to gather information, and then build a story.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024

The Canadian Press