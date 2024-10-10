In the news today: Overtime strike kicks off at Montreal port

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

Port of Montreal dockworkers launch overtime strike as contract talks continue

Dockworkers at the Port of Montreal began to halt all overtime work this morning in a pressure tactic targetting their employers as contract talks continue. The Maritime Employers Association confirmed the overtime strike by the union representing nearly 1,200 longshore workers at the port kicked off as scheduled at 7 a.m. ET. The association, which represents shipping companies and terminal operators, says the freeze on overtime work will have a big impact on operations. The limited job action comes after a three-day strike last week at two terminals that handle 41 per cent of container traffic at the country's second-largest port.

Joly, Mendicino to appear at interference inquiry

A federal inquiry into interference in Canada's affairs is slated to hear today from Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly. Former public safety minister Marco Mendicino is also scheduled to testify at the commission of inquiry. The inquiry's latest hearings are focusing on the ability of agencies to detect and counter foreign meddling. Once the hearings conclude, there will be a week of policy sessions to help identify recommendations. A final report is due by the end of the year.

Advance voting begins before B.C.'s election

Keen voters in British Columbia's provincial election can start casting ballots at hundreds of advance voting locations today. Elections BC says there are 343 advance voting places, although not all will open every day for the two advance voting periods, which run from today until Oct. 13, then on Oct. 15 and 16. Polls suggest a tight race between David Eby's NDP and John Rustad's B.C. Conservatives, and advance voting has played an increasing role in previous elections. Elections BC says advance voting places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters can find the most convenient location on their "where-to-vote" cards.

Moe to make campaign stop in Prince Albert

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe is scheduled to make an announcement in Prince Albert this morning as the Oct. 28 election draws closer. Moe is set to visit area businesses later in the day. As for the New Democrats, leader Carla Beck is set to speak outside the legislature in Regina. Both parties spent Wednesday addressing health care. Beck promised to get emergency rooms back on track, saying the Saskatchewan Party refuses to admit there's a problem. Moe said he would expand a health-care plan he announced two years ago to hire more workers, while shooting back at the NDP for not being forthright with how much their plan would cost.

Canadiens blank Maple Leafs 1-0 in season-opener

Sam Montembeault made 48 saves, Cole Caufield scored on a first-period power play and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Montembeault set an NHL record for saves in a season-opening shutout. Cole Caulfield's power-play goal in the first period stood up as the game-winner. The Canadiens were 1 for 5 on the power play after going 0 for 30 in the pre-season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press