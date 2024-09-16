In the news today: Parliament resumes under precarious conditions

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

MPs return to Ottawa for what promises to be a boisterous sitting

Members of Parliament are back in Ottawa today to begin a busy and potentially precarious sitting for the governing Liberals. The New Democrats broke their political pact with the government, making an early election call more likely. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has already committed to testing Parliament's confidence in the Liberals at the first opportunity. There are several key bills making their way through the legislative process, including the online harms act and the NDP-endorsed pharmacare bill, which is currently in the Senate.

Next phase of foreign interference inquiry begins

The latest phase of a federal inquiry into foreign interference is set to kick off today with remarks from Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue. Several weeks of public hearings will focus on the capacity of federal agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign interference. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and key government officials took part in hearings earlier this year as the inquiry explored allegations that Beijing tried to meddle in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Hogue's interim report, released in early May, said Beijing's actions did not affect the overall results of the two general elections.

Here's what else we're watching...

Voters head to polls in Montreal, Winnipeg

Canadians in two federal ridings are choosing their next member of Parliament today, and political parties are closely watching the results. Winnipeg's Elmwood —Transcona seat has been vacant since the NDP's Daniel Blaikie left federal politics. The Montreal seat of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun opened up when former justice minister David Lametti left politics. Polls suggest the race is tight between the Liberal candidate and the Bloc Québécois, but the NDP is also hopeful it can win.

Local leaders have wish list for B.C. election

The president of the Union of B.C. Municipalities says communities have billions of dollars worth of infrastructure that will need replacing in the next decade and the province needs to step in with new funding to help. Trish Mandewo says a call for $650 million in additional infrastructure money each year is one of a series of requests the organization is making to provincial leaders days before B.C.'s provincial election will be called. Local politicians are gathering for their annual convention in Vancouver this week and are expected to cover a range of topics including housing, the toxic drug crisis, growing financial pressures, and a host of other issues.

Verdict expected in Edmundson's rape trial

An Ottawa judge is set to deliver a verdict this morning in the sexual assault trial for former vice-admiral Haydn Edmundson. Edmundson was the head of the military's personnel in 2021 when he was accused of raping a woman while they were deployed together back in 1991. Edmundson pleaded not guilty, and testified that he never had sexual contact with the complainant, Stephanie Viau. He was one of a series of high-ranking military leaders to be accused of sexual misconduct in 2021, which eventually led to an external report that called for sweeping changes to reform the Armed Forces' culture.

Ontario considers expanding pharmacists' scope

Ontario is proposing to further expand pharmacists' scope of practice by adding to the list of minor ailments they can assess, allowing them to administer more vaccines and order some lab tests. The government in early 2023 granted pharmacists the ability to assess and treat 13 minor ailments, including pink eye, hemorrhoids and urinary tract infections. The list was expanded again that fall and now the government is proposing to add ailments like sore throat, calluses and corns, mild headaches, and shingles. The government is also considering funding pharmacists to administer tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, pneumococcal, shingles and R-S-V vaccines for adults.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press