In the news today: RCMP issues warning about online extremism among young Canadians

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...

RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth

RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth, while Jewish leaders urge community members to be diligent about security after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges in the last five days.

The Mounties say five Canadian youth have been arrested in terror-related cases since June.

Jewish and Muslim leaders across Canada have reported an increase in hate-motivated attacks since the terrorist attacks launched by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7, and the massive military response by Israel in Gaza.

Earthquakes Canada receives hundreds of reports in B.C. after 4.9 magnitude quake

Earthquakes Canada says a 4.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded Sunday afternoon and public reports poured in from hundreds of kilometres away from the event's epicentre.

John Cassidy, a seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, says people over a ``very wide region'' of the province have reported feeling the earthquake, which hit just before 3:30 in the afternoon.

Cassidy says the quake was felt by people across northern and central Vancouver Island, and as far away as Kelowna, more than 350 kilometres from the quake's epicentre.

He says it hit a remote region about 222 kilometres north-northwest of Vancouver.

Here's what else we're watching ...

Companies facing forced emissions reporting

It’s getting harder for companies to hide their dirty secrets.

Regulators around the world are increasingly forcing them to disclose their carbon emissions, along with other key climate change considerations such as how much financial risk they face.

Momentum is building as the rising dangers from wildfires, droughts and floods become harder to ignore, and as the alphabet soup of disclosure regimes get boiled down to clear international standards on the key questions companies most need to answer.

Story continues

But while both the need and the path forward are getting increasingly clear, experts say Canada is falling behind.

Letters take issue with pronouns in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan government received 18 official complaints this summer before it implemented a rule that prevents children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.

The complaints, obtained by The Canadian Press through access-to-information legislation, contain emails and letters from June and July showing people had concerns with pronouns, sexual education and Pride activities in school.

Most of the complainants urged the province follow the New Brunswick government, which implemented parental consent over pronouns before Saskatchewan did.

One complainant wrote that they felt their child can be easily manipulated, and that there should be a "God week" if there is a "Pride week."

First Nations policing on the rise in Canada

The Tsuut'ina (soo-TIH'-nuh) police service near Calgary is part of a growing trend.

The First Nation's police force uses a community-policing model to try to meet the needs of those who live there.

Nationwide, there are close to 40 First Nations forces.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised his government will bring forward a new First Nations policing law.

Tims reviving dutchie to mark 60th anniversary

Tim Hortons is bringing back one of its original doughnuts to mark its upcoming 60th anniversary.

The fast-food chain says the dutchie is making its return on Jan. 10.

The sweet, square-shaped doughnut with raisins was one of the original treats Tims sold when it opened in 1964 but was phased out in the early two-thousands.

As part of its anniversary plans, Tims says it will bring back three other retro doughnuts, though it's keeping which ones under wraps for now.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press