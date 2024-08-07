In the news today: Second victim of Munro's husband speaks out

The Canadian Press
·3 min read

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

Second alleged victim of Alice Munro's husband says parents must protect their kids

A second woman is speaking out about being targeted sexually as a child by Alice Munro’s late husband. Sixty-four-year-old Jane Morrey says she hopes her story will encourage parents to believe and protect their children. Morrey was nine when she says Gerald Fremlin exposed himself to her while he was staying at her family’s Toronto home. She's speaking publicly about it for the first time fifty-five years later, after learning that Fremlin sexually abused one of Munro’s daughters, Andrea Robin Skinner, when she was also nine.

Defending champion Andre De Grasse could feature in the men's 200m final

Six-time Olympic medallist sprinter Andre de Grasse will return to the track today at the Paris games when he competes in the semifinal for the men's 200-metre event. De Grasse is looking to defend his title after winning gold in the event at the 2020 in Tokyo. The Canadian Olympic Committee on Tuesday revoked the accreditation of de Grasse's sprinting coach, Rana Reider, due to "new information" about the "appropriateness" for the coach's Olympic participation.

Here's what else we're watching...

Landslide waters expected at Hope, B.C., today

High waters that flowed over the top of a massive landslide in British Columbia's Chilcotin River are churning in the Fraser River towards British Columbia's Lower Mainland today. Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says the fast-flowing waters are forecast to raise river levels by about a metre at Hope, B.C., located about 150 kilometres east of Vancouver. A landslide last week at Farwell Canyon located about 22 kilometres south of Williams Lake dammed the Chilcotin River and created a lake about 11 kilometres long behind the slide.

Health minister to give update on dental care

Health Minister Mark Holland is expected to provide an update on the federal government's dental-care program today. The government began accepting claims for dental services for seniors enrolled in the program in May, and has since expanded eligibility to qualifying children and people with a disability tax credit. But while patients have been quick to enroll, getting dentists on board to provide the care has been more challenging.

It's buyer beware as rooftop solar booms in Alta.

The booming demand for rooftop solar panels in Alberta is leading to an uptick in complaints about aggressive sales tactics and dishonest business practices. Albertans have been flocking to residential solar due to the province's sunny skies, high electricity rates and an attractive federal incentive program. But the Alberta government says it has seen a recent increase in consumer complaints about companies that sell solar energy products door to door.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press

