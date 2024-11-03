NEWS OF WEEK: Adele reflects on 'full-circle moment' after Céline Dion attends show

During her Weekends with Adele residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night the Hello hitmaker singled out the Canadian music icon while singing her 2015 hit When We Were Young. Adele proceeded to walk over to Céline and embrace her, with both superstars appearing tearful as they exchanged a few words. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the English singer reflected on the emotional meeting and explained the significance of the venue as the room was originally built for Céline's first concert residency in 2003.