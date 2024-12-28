NEWS OF THE WEEK: America Ferrera voices support for Blake Lively amid harassment claims

The move comes just days after Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against her It Ends with Us leading man, Justin Baldoni. In a joint statement shared on Instagram, the actors - who all starred alongside Lively in the 2005 movie - voiced their support for the Gossip Girl alum amid her allegations against Baldoni. "As Blake's friends and sisters for over 20 years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation. Throughout the filming of It Ends with Us,..."