NEWS OF THE WEEK: Armie Hammer forced to sell his truck: 'Can't afford the gas'

The former actor revealed he will switch to driving a "tiny" hybrid vehicle instead of the gas-guzzling truck. "I'm selling my truck. Since being back in LA, I have put about $400 or $500 worth of gas in it and I can't afford it. I can't afford the gas anymore." He explained that one reason it was difficult to let go of the vehicle was the fact he and ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers had brought their children Harper, nine, and Ford, seven, home from the hospital in it when each of them was born.