NEWS OF THE WEEK: Barry Keoghan breaks silence after split from Sabrina Carpenter

The actor took to X to hit back at the "lies, hatred, disgusting commentary" about him, and explain why he has deactivated his Instagram account. "I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond to. I have to respond now because it's getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them.”