NEWS OF THE WEEK: Beyoncé's foundation donates $2.5 million to Los Angeles fire relief efforts
The music superstar announced on Sunday that her charitable foundation would be making a sizeable donation to help families who have lost their homes in the Altadena and Pasadena neighbourhoods of LA. "BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars. The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires."