NEWS OF THE WEEK: Billie Eilish jokes she's 'never dating again'
The Happier Than Ever singer, who split up with rocker Jesse Rutherford last year told Rolling Stone that she has no interest in getting into a new relationship. "I plan on never dating again. That's not true, obviously. But no, I don't see myself being serious with anyone until I find someone that really feels right to me, and that is not interesting to me right now." The 22-year-old dated The Neighbourhood frontman for seven months between October 2022 and May 2023. When asked where she stands with Jesse, Billie told the publication…