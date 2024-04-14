NEWS OF THE WEEK: Billy Dee Williams defends actors wearing Blackface

The Canadian Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods walked off the third green at Augusta National on Saturday, having just missed a birdie putt he thought he should have made, and began striding up the hill toward the long par-3 fourth hole at the Masters. Little did he know things were about to get a whole lot worse. Whatever hope Woods had of staying in contention disappeared, along with his confident swing and mastery of the greens. The five-time champion spent the rest of the day struggling to his worst round