NEWS OF THE WEEK: Billy Dee Williams defends actors wearing Blackface
The Star Wars legend made the candid remark on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast during a discussion about Laurence Olivier wearing Blackface to play Othello in the 1965 film of the same name. "When he did Othello, I fell out laughing, He stuck his a*s out and walked around with his a*s, you know, because Black people are supposed to have big a*ses... I love that kind of stuff." When podcast host Maher noted that white actors would never be allowed to "do that" nowadays. Williams replied, "Why?"A shocked Maher responded, "Blackface?"…