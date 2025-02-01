NEWS OF THE WEEK: Billy Ray Cyrus threatens legal action against son Trace

Trace Cyrus has revealed on Instagram that a bad family situation is further escalating, between him and the Achy Breaky Heart singer. Following an open letter that he wrote, expressing concern for his father's health, following his performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration, Trace posted an update on his father's alleged reaction. "Dad my message was beyond loving. I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don't want to put your business out there like that. But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace."