NEWS OF THE WEEK: Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel diagnosed with cancer

During Monday's episode of the Pod Meets World podcast with co-hosts and former co-stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle, the 43-year-old actress revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. "I would like to share something with our listeners, something that Rider and Will were two of the first people I told the news to. I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer." Danielle, best known for playing Topanga Lawrence in the American sitcom…