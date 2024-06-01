NEWS OF THE WEEK: Britney Spears claims jewellery has been stolen

The I'm a Slave 4 U singer took to Instagram on Sunday night to share a video in which she opened drawers of her jewellery boxes to reveal mostly empty compartments. She claimed that one of the missing items - a cross necklace - had sentimental value as she had had it since she was four years old. "So you can see for real all my jewelry was stolen," she captioned the post. "It's hard to buy new now because I'm scared it will go missing...