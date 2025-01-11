NEWS OF THE WEEK: The Brutalist and Emilia Perez win Best Films at Golden Globes 2025

The Brutalist saw off stiff competition in the Drama category from papal production Conclave and National Society of Film Critics pick Nickel Boys, while Emilia Perez came home ahead of fan favourite Wicked on the Musical/Comedy list. In the drama performance categories, Adrien Brody won another gong for The Brutalist, and Fernanda Torres took the trophy for I'm Still Here, while Demi Moore scooped the honours for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. Sebastian Stan took out the corresponding male award for the black comedy A Different Man.