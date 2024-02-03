NEWS OF THE WEEK: Calista Flockhart reveals hurt over 'anorexia' accusations

The actress has admitted her years working on law comedy-drama Ally McBeal were marred by ongoing media speculation about her weight and size. "I don't think that would ever happen today," Calista told The New York Times. "They call it body-shaming now. I haven't thought about it in a long time, but it's really not OK to accuse someone of having a disease that a lot of people struggle with." Calista, 59, said she was frequently worried the talk about her health would be enough to ruin her chances of working beyond Ally McBeal.