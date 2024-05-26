NEWS OF THE WEEK: Camila Cabello reveals she lost virginity to ex-boyfriend Matthew Hussey

The Havana singer, now 27, revealed on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast on Monday that her romance with the British dating expert, 36, was her first real relationship. Recalling meeting him on the set of the Today show in February 2018, Camila said, "I was outside where they have the TV with the scripts. I had actually listened to his podcast before. I listened to his podcast before as a fan because he had, like, a dating podcast, I was like, '.