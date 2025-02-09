NEWS OF THE WEEK: Chrissy Teigen defends Selena Gomez against White House jibes
The model spoke out after a video criticising Selena was published by the X account of the White House, the official residence and workplace of the US president, Donald Trump - describing it as "loser behaviour". "I love her," Chrissy, 39, told TMZ on Monday. "Empathy should never be frowned upon or made fun of, and the fact that the White House has enough time to even make a statement or a video about it is f**king preposterous and disgusting and lame and loser behaviour."