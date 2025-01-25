NEWS OF THE WEEK: Chrissy Teigen wants a social media curfew

The model posted a series of videos to her Instagram stories, talking about how she thinks social media should be limited to day time use only. "I personally think that one day there will be the most incredible rule. I think the government, or some kind of ethics committee - somebody - should shut off social media between 6 p.m and 6 a.m. Leave it all up. Everyone gets to do anything they want, but only between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Shut it off. Done." The 39-year-old added that she believes everyone needs a break from being attached to social media platforms.