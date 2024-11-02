NEWS OF THE WEEK: Colin Farrell completes Dublin marathon

The Penguin star crossed the finish line in just over four hours with longtime friend Emma Fogarty, who has a rare genetic condition called epidermolysis bullosa (EB) that affects the skin. Joining ranks with over 22,000 runners, the Oscar nominee kicked off the event and met up with Fogarty in the last 4km (2.5 miles) of the race, wheeling her to the finishing line. In a video captured there, Farrell is seen embracing Fogarty as he pulls up after the run. "Shall we go again?" the actor can be heard saying.