NEWS OF THE WEEK: Daisy Ridley reveals Graves' disease diagnosis
The 32-year-old actress, best known for playing Rey Skywalker in the Star Wars film franchise, revealed she was diagnosed last year. Graves' disease is a condition that causes the immune system to produce antibodies that cause the body to create too much thyroid hormone, while symptoms include bulging eyes and anxiety. Opening up to Women's Health, Daisy explained she dismissed her initial symptoms which included feeling hot flushes, a racing heart, fatigue and hand tremors, saying… "I thought, 'Well, I've just played a really stressful role…”