NEWS OF THE WEEK: Dakota Johnson brushes off Chris Martin split rumours

Amid reports the Fifty Shades of Grey star and Martin had called off their engagement, the actor stepped out in Malibu, California, with an emerald ring on her ring finger. Johnson's rep had already told E! News that the breakup rumours were "not true", adding, "They are happily together". Johnson and the Coldplay frontman have kept their relationship private since they began dating in 2017. However, she has occasionally spoken about her personal life and dreams for the future. Earlier this year, Johnson said she was "so open" to one day becoming a mother.