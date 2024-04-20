NEWS OF THE WEEK: David Beckham wins court case against counterfeiters
The former football star took action against online sellers touting fake versions of his designer clothes and accessories. DB Ventures (DBV), of which Beckham is a director, had been seeking up to $2 million (£1.6 million) from each of 150 online sellers, mostly in Asia, who it claimed were profiting from the racket. DBV looks after the star's most lucrative deals and had filed a lawsuit in the US, as reported by The Sun newspaper. Paperwork from the case shows the counterfeiters were selling via sites including Amazon, eBay and Etsy.