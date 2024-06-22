NEWS OF THE WEEK: Diddy returns Key to NYC

New York City Mayor Eric Adams presented the Key to the City to Sean "Diddy" Combs in September 2023. Earlier this month, Mayor Adams asked the rapper to give it back after 2016 security footage of Combs assaulting his ex, Cassie, surfaced, NBC News reports. The footage shows Combs chasing Cassie down a hotel hallway, grabbing her near the elevator, throwing her to the ground and kicking her twice. He then proceeded to drag her on the ground by her sweatshirt.