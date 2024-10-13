NEWS OF THE WEEK: Dr Dre hit with $10 million harassment lawsuit

The suit has been filed by a psychiatrist who served as a marriage counsellor and mediator for the rapper and his ex-wife before and during their divorce. In a case filed in a Los Angeles court and reported by Billboard, Dr Charles J Sophy claimed Dre had subjected him to an "ongoing barrage of threats" after he had "worked diligently" to help him resolve his disputes with his then-wife, Nicole Young. "Rather than treating the mediation process as an opportunity for healing, (Dre) decided to take his frustrations about the mediation out on Dr Sophy - frustrations that manifested themselves…”