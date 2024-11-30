NEWS OF THE WEEK: Dwayne Johnson forced to 'pull strings' to get Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets

The 52-year-old action star has hinted he was humbled to go begging for tickets as gifts usually land in his lap. However, his luck ran out while trying to get tickets to Swift's seemingly endless Eras World Tour and he had to ask for a favour. He told Entertainment Tonight, "It's never happened in my career. Usually, I don't have to pull strings ... I just make it happen. "In this case, it was for a good friend of mine who was like, 'Please. Taylor. Last concert.' I'm never good at asking for that kind of stuff. I'm good at giving it. Hate asking for stuff. I don't do it."