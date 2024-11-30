NEWS OF THE WEEK: Elton John has gives an update on vision problems

The 77-year-old music legend has revealed that he can no longer see out of his right eye after suffering an eye infection this summer. Speaking to Robin Roberts on Good Morning America on Monday, Elton explained that his loss of sight has affected his ability to make music. "I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France. It's been four months now since I haven't been able to see. And my left eye is not the greatest."