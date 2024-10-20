NEWS OF THE WEEK: Gary Oldman returning to theatre where career began

The Oscar-winning actor will return to the stage next year for the first time since the late '80s, starring in Samuel Beckett's Krapp's Last Tape. The one-act play, which will run at the York Theatre Royal from 14 April to 17 May 2025, tells the story of a man listening to tape recordings of his younger self. Oldman's career began at the venue in 1979 with a production of Ben Traver's Thark, and he went on to appear in plays such as She Stoops to Conquer…