NEWS OF THE WEEK: Grimes apologizes for unfortunate Coachella performance

On April 13, Grimes' Coachella set was plagued by technical issues that prompted her to belt her frustrations into the microphone, CNN reports. She reportedly screamed in frustration several times, repeatedly stopped songs and told the audience that her tracks were "double the tempo," which was causing issues. Grimes ultimately left the stage midway through performing "Genesis," and her set was cut short. In her apology, Grimes described the incident as "sonic chaos on my end trying to guess how stuff was sounding for u guys". "I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight."