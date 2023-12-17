NEWS OF THE WEEK: Hilary Duff expecting baby number four

Hilary took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she is expecting her fourth child and her third with her husband, Matthew Koma. Hilary posted her family's 2023 holiday card, which featured the actress placing her hand on her bump with a shocked look on her face. The Lizzie McGuire star captioned the post, "Surprise Surprise." Hilary and Matthew, who tied the knot in 2019, share daughters Banks, five, and Mae, two. The How I Met Your Father actress also shares an 11-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.