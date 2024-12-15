NEWS OF THE WEEK: Hotel manager charged in Liam Payne's death

New documents obtained by Page Six show the employees at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, will be charged. As yet it's unclear what they are being accused of. The documents name receptionist manager Esteban Reynaldo Grassi, who called 911, moments before Payne fell to his death as being involved in the singer's demise. Gilda Agustina Martín, the operations manager at the hotel is also named in the documents. A judge has called for the two parties to be notified of their charges. Both Grassi and Martin will appear in court on 19 December.