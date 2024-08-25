NEWS OF THE WEEK: Ian McKellen keeps 'reliving' his 'horrible' stage fall
In June, the British icon fell off the stage at London's Noël Coward Theatre while performing in a production of Player Kings, which combines Shakespeare's Henry IV Parts 1 and 2. McKellen, 85, later withdrew from the U.K. tour of the production, in which he played Falstaff due to the wrist and neck injuries he suffered in the fall. He was replaced by his understudy David Semark. The X-Men star told Saga Magazine in a new interview, "I've relived that fall I don't know how many times. It was horrible."