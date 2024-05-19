NEWS OF THE WEEK: Isla Fisher thanks fans for support following split from Sacha Baron Cohen

The Australian actress has broken her silence for the first time since she and the British comedian announced they had split after nearly 14 years of marriage. Isla, 48, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a photo of herself smiling as she sat at an outdoor table. "Thank you for all the kindness and support," the Confessions of a Shopaholic star captioned the photo. Isla's post comes more than a month after she and Sacha, 52, revealed in April that they had quietly filed for divorce in 2023.