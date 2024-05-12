NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jana Kramer slams Travis Kelce as 'corny'

The singer and actress was outspoken about Travis's high-profile romance with Taylor Swift on her podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer. "He reminds me of my ex," Jana, 40, told guest star Josie Van Dyke. "But it just feels a little corny, cheesy. It just feels like he's loving the attention." Jana was previously married to former NFL player Mike Caussin. "Honestly, the Super Bowl thing rubbed me kind of the wrong way - the aggression there," she explained, in reference to Kansas City Chiefs player Travis shouting at and pushing his team's head coach Andy Reid.